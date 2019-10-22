Cheers and emotion filled Smithers Brewing Company as NDP Taylor Bachrach walked in after it was declared he will be the new MP for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

“We did it!” Bachrach shouted as soon as he walked into the Brewery.

Bachrach began listing all of his thank you’s and one of them was too outgoing MP Nathan Cullen. Cullen announced earlier this year he would not be running for re-election because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Bachrach said Cullen couldn’t be with him on his victory and he wishes he could be there.

“He’s been such a friend and a mentor and he’s taught me so much so, wherever you are Nathan, on the CTV set in Ottawa thanks for all you’ve done,” he said.

Bachrach then went on to say he was proud that he ran for a party that believes in the community.

“My parents taught me from a young age that community is about coming together and helping each other out and I’m really proud to be running for a party that believes that to the core,” he said.

He also thanked Smithers and allowing him to be the town’s mayor for the past 8 years.

“It’s been the joy of my life and such a tremendously rewarding experience. This is an amazing community and I’m so so happy that we call it home,” he said.

“Let’s do it together,” Bachrach said as he finished his speech.

Bachrach won 40.9 % of the votes across the riding. Conservative Claire Rattee was the runner up with 33.4 %, third was Liberal Dave Birdi with 11.5 % and fourth was Green Mike Sawyer with 7.8 % of the votes.