A supplied composite sketch by police regarding the Sexual Assault in Burns Lake in August (supplied by: RCMP)

Burns Lake RCMP is looking to the public to help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

On Thursday, August 15, at 11:30 p.m., Burns Lake RCMP received a report of a sexual assault. The victim, a 15-year-old girl was sitting on a bench in Radley Beach when an unknown man sat down beside her.

The suspect put his hand on her back and when she got up to leave, the man tried to stop her from leaving. She was able to run from the area and immediately called the police.

As a result of the continued investigation, police are now able to release a composite sketch of the person they believe may be responsible.

The man has been described as heavy set, 5’5 to 5’10 tall, brown eyes, short dark hair on the sides with longer shaggier dark hair on the top of his head. It is believed he may be First Nations.

-With files Ethan Ready, MyPGNow.com