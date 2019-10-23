Town of Smithers looking to host a by- election in 2020 after Bachrach's win (file photo)

Questions were brought up about the process of a new by-election for the town of Smithers at Tuesday’s (Oct.22) council meeting.

Last night it was declared Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach won the Skeena- Bulkley Valley riding to be the new MP.

Council is in the process of deciding a date but they are looking into the new year.

Chief Administrative Officer Alan Harris said they are deciding to do it in 2020 because of holidays that are coming up and could cause issues for people who want to run.

“There are three days we’re looking at, we think we have a date picked out, we just want to double-check and we’ll be bringing that forward to council,” he said.

The By-election could be held for either only the mayor or the mayor and an additional council member.

Harris also said it depends on how many people from the council want to run for mayor.

“We would have to have a whole election for all of the positions but having said that that’s not going to happen but should one run for the mayor then there would be one councilor and then one for the mayor,” he said.

Taylor Bachrach served as mayor for the past 8 years and was a councilor in Telkwa before that.