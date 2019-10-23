Barbara Morningstar is hosting a talk at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge on Friday (supplied by: BV Hospice Society)

The Bulkley Valley Hospice Society in Smithers is hosting an author this weekend who is known for her hospice work.

Barbara Morningstar is hosting a public event about dealing with the process of illness, death, grief and the transitions towards the end of life. The event will be held on Friday (Oct.25) at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge starting at 7 p.m. And will include a book signing. Admission for the event is by donation for the BV Hospice Society.

The talk is based on Morningstar’s book Honouring the Mystery: Uplifting Insights from the Language, Visions, and Dreams of the Dying.

Morningstar said the reason why she likes celebrating dreams of dying is that it can help with healing and the transition.

“It’s quite beautiful to share and then it usually stimulates stories from people in the audience as well,” she said.

Morningstar also said this is her first time in Smithers and she is excited to see the community.

“Even though I’m not going to be there long but also excited to meet the local people and hear what they’re doing about the end of life care and how you’re supporting people up there,” she said.

She has worked in the hospice field for over 25 years. Morningstar has supported many people during the end of life transition and has a personal attachment because her husband died in 2008 of Cancer.

For more information on Morningstar or her book, go to inautumnscocoon.com.