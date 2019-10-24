The bill is designed to designed to involve Indigenous Peoples in all aspects of the province

B.C. will introduce legislation today to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The province is the first to table the bill that mandates the government to bring provincial laws in line with the declaration’s goals. The legislation is designed after a federal bill that died on a senate order paper when the legislature broke for the federal election.

Trudeau also vowed to work with the Prairie Provinces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new gender balanced cabinet will be sworn in November 20th. At a media conference yesterday he also vowed to work with other parties but said he is not looking to form any type of coalition to prop up his minority Liberal government.

Social media jumps on border wall in…Colorado

U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion he is building part of his famed border wall in Colorado is raising eyebrows. Of course the state is nowhere near the Mexican border but Trump included it in a list of States where the wall is being built. Trump tweeted early this morning that he was just “kidding”.

Zuckerberg grilled in Congress

If Facebook had an unlike button, members of the U.S. Congress may have used it. Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg was in Washington pushing a digital currency called Libra meant to help people around the world without bank accounts. But lawmakers instead took aim at misleading political ads on the platform and said the new plan was risky and could be used for illegal activity.