The Smithers Health Unit is hosting a flu clinic next month.

Four days in Smithers at the Smithers Public Health Unit and one day in Telkwa at the Telkwa Seniors Centre, the public can get their flu shot without scheduling an appointment.

Taryn Opel, a Registered Nurse in Smithers says for certain groups of people influenza can be concerning

“For some people getting the flu can compromise their immune system further and then they end up with those concerning side effects. Complications like pneumonia and other respiratory infections,” she said.

Opel also explained what strains of influenza Northern Health is focusing on this year.

“For the adult’s vaccination It’s covering three different strains of influenza, two influenza A’s and an influenza B and for children, they’re vaccination an additional influenza B,” she said.

Opel recommends people who are on the fence about getting the flu shot to talk to a health care professional to get information about the flu shots.

She also says other ways to protect yourself from the flu is washing your hands frequently, cough in your sleeve and to stay home if you’re feeling sick.

The dates for the flu clinics in Smithers are:

November 7 th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

9 a.m. until 4 p.m. November 8 th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

9 a.m. until 4 p.m. November 14 th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

9 a.m. until 4 p.m. November 15th, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The date for the flu clinic in Telkwa will be November 19 from 9 a.m. Until 11:30 a.m.

For people who can’t make the flu clinic days drop-in times are available at the Smithers Health Unit on Thursday afternoons or if you book an appointment.