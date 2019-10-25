Home-Based Business of the Year award winner, Thomas Camus with other nominees at the 2018 Smithers Business awards, on November 10th, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The Smithers Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2019 Community and Business Awards.

On Thursday the list of the nominees was released and featured veterans to the awards and first-time nominees.

Dolly Alfred, who hosts Witsuwit’en Wednesdays received a nomination for the Major Contributor to Arts and Culture category. This is Alfred’s first time being nominated for the Business Awards.

Witsuwit’in Wednesday is a video Alfred posts to Facebook every week to teach the Smithers community about the Witsuwit’in culture.

Alfred said she is honored to be nominated for the Business Awards.

“I’m excited and happy because not only am I teaching the language to the Witsuwit’in who want to learn but also to others who want to learn about the richness and the beauty of our land and culture,” she said.

Alfred also said she is looking forward to the event.

“I’m looking forward to being there with the other nominees and to enjoy myself,” she said.

The awards also feature the category Business of the Year.

This year the nominees for that category is Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Local Supply Co, and Roadhouse Smithers.

The winners of the awards with be revealed at the “Blue Carpet Gala” on November 16. The event will be held at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. The event will feature and appearance from Smithers own Mark Perry, a silent and live auction and a dance party.

Tickets are $45 and can be picked up from the Smithers Chamber office.