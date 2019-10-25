A photo that appears to show the Pinnacle wood pellet plant in Smithers | Courtesy: Clean Air Now - Bulkley Valley - Facebook

Smithers Fire Rescue was called to a fire at the Smithers Pinnacle Pellet Plant on Friday.

They received the call around 3:30 a.m.

A spark in the dryer caused the fire and triggered the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported.

This is the third fire in Smithers within the past 10 days.

Last weekend, Smithers Fire was called to an Apartment fire on Main st and 12th avenue which left 5 people homeless.