Coast Mountain College, Smithers Campus hosted an event over the weekend to celebrate the Hindu holiday Diwali.

The event was held at Smithers Town Hall last Friday (Oct.25) and featured songs, drumming, singing, dancing and a potluck meal.

The college began the organization for the celebration two weeks ago, so it was invite-only because organizers were not sure how big the event would get.

Francois Depey, Coast Mountain College Student Engagement Officer says the intention was to invite the public.

“Next year, if somebody decides to organize the event it would be great to have something, the College cannot necessarily do that on its own but if some other partners want to do that then it would be great to open it to the rest of the community,” he said.

This year is the first Diwali North Event.

The idea came after a group of international students from East India suggested to do something for Diwali. Diwali North was so, the students who are hosted my Coast Mountain College can share the Hindu culture.

Depey also said the event was small but well attended.

“People from various groups who were present insisted to talk a bit to the students, to invite them and to welcome them to the community,” he said.

Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights and one of the most popular festivals in the culture