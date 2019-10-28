The Smithers Pride Society is hosting a Queer Film Night next month.

The event will be held on Nov 9 at the Della Herman Theatre and will have one feature film and four short films.

The films that are being played at the theatre were played at the Vancouver Queer Film Festival in August.

Perry Rath, Smithers Pride Society Vice President said the society is curious to see if this is something the community would like to have.

“We do intend this to be an annual event, and we’re very curious just to see if there is an appetite for this in the Smithers- Bulkley Valley area,” Rath said.

Rath also said the ticket sales have been slow.

“We know from other events in Smithers that sometimes the pace quickens as it gets closer to the event,” Rath said.

The feature film at the event is The T, which follows a transsexual woman and a queer black man and how they learn to be best friends after their relationship ending and the woman’s transition.

The short films include Brunch Queen which follows a gay couple as they prepare for the opening night of the musical based on their insult diner, La Ceri-se which is a film about a fashion photographer dealing with how society views her, Everything’s Great which is about a lesbian balancing life between a not- relationship and her home life and I Am Me which is about an Indigenous Cree transgender woman who is trying to find her self.

Tickets for the festival are $17 for adults and $12 for youth and can be bought at smitherspride.yapsody.com.