Houston RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a Houston Woman.

Laureen Campbell Fabian was last seen on Monday (Oct.28) when she left her home for a hike.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play but they are concerned for Laureen’s health and well-being.

Fabian is known to take long walks but friends and family says this is out of character for her to be gone for so long and no communication.

The RCMP has engaged local search and rescue crews as they continue to look for Fabia.

She has been described as a caucasian female, 69 years old, 5’4, 143 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.