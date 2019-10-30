The winning Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday night's draw was bought in the Stikine Region (supplied by: pixabay)

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation is looking for a lottery winner in the Stikine Region.

According to the BCLC, someone in the region won the Lotto Max $20- Million Jackpot from Tuesday’s (Oct 29) draw and matched all seven numbers on the ticket.

The retail location of the winning ticket has not been released.

All lottery prize winners have one year from the draw date on the ticket to claim their prize.