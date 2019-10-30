ICBC is reminding pedestrians and drivers to be careful for Halloween (supplied by: pixabay)

ICBC is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be careful while out on the roads and streets on Halloween.

An average of 10 people are injured in 59 crashes on Halloween across the Northern Region.

Brent Shearer, ICBC Spokesperson says it is an increase from the number of crashes that are reported for the rest of October.

“Across the province, there are nearly 1000 crashes and 330 people injured on Halloween. Last year, it was particularly scary we had one here in B.C we had 370 people hurt here on Halloween,” he said.

Shearer also said drivers should slow down between the hours of 5-9 p.m. because that’s when children are trick or treating.

“Their minds are often more on candy then road safety, expect the unexpected children will be crossing the street perhaps unexpectedly walking in places where you may not normally see them like driveways, parking lots, alleys,” he said.

ICBC also offered tips to parents of trick or treaters as well.

They are reminding people to be bright to be seen, walk in groups, stay on the sidewalk and to trick or treat on one side of the street before heading to the other side.

ICBC is also reminding people if Halloween celebrations involve alcohol plan safe way home before heading out for the night.