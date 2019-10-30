Laureen Campbell Fabian is reported missing after going for a hike (supplied by: RCMP)

Houston RCMP is continuing the search for a missing Houston woman.

Laureen Fabian was last seen on Oct 28 around 12:30 p.m. leaving her home to go for a hike.

Police are searching around the Buck Flats Road area and have included the use of canine teams, search and rescue crews and air support.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP or Crime Stoppers.