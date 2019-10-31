New free trade agreement could be on the way in North America

It looks like there might be a new free trade agreement in North America before the U.S. election gets in the way.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says talks over changes with Trump administration officials arealmost done. On Thursday, Pelosi told reporters she is optimistic an agreement can be reached to ratify the accord reached with Canada and Mexico.

Rules approved for impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Trump

A divided U.S. House has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

It was a near party-line vote of 232-to-196. The victory allows the Democrats to curb the ability of Republicans to subpoena witnesses and of White House lawyers to present witnesses.

Alberta eases production limits on oil companies that use rail transportation

Alberta says the easing of production limits on oil companies prepared to ship more of their product by rail will help the province deal with a lack of pipelines.

In January, the former NDP government put a daily cap of 3.56-million barrels that the oil industry could produce to reduce a glut that was driving down prices. However, starting in December, companies will be allowed to produce up to 3.81-million barrels of oil a day, although they will need to apply on a monthly basis and verify their rail shipments.