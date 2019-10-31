Laureen Fabian has been missing since Oct 28 (supplied by: RCMP)

Houston RCMP has brought in several specialized units to help with the search of a missing woman.

Laureen Fabian was last seen on Mon, Oct 28 after she left her home around 12:30 p.m. to go for a hike at the Buck Flats Road area.

Air support and Canine teams from Prince George as well as Terrace have been called in to assist in the search.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and is led by Houston RCMP

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.