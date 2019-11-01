Bulkley Valley was cooler then normal in October (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Bulkley Valley was cooler than normal for the month of October according to Environment Canada.

Normally around this time of year, the Valley is sitting at 4.4 degrees but throughout October it was 3.7 degrees.

Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada Meteorologist said there was more precipitation than normal.

“Precipitation wise we had about 73mm usually get 65 so, about 115% of the average, which is pretty consistent with average,” he said.

According to Lundquist, the Bulkley Valley will start to see a stormy pattern to begin November.

“It’s going to start to get wetter particularly as you get through the weekend into early next week so, we’re already talking about the chance of showers today being 60 percent with a high of 5. For Saturday the same but a little warmer,” he said.

Lundquist also said the Valley should expect some snow early next week.