BCGEU and two ferry employers have reached tentative deal (supplied by: pixabay)

The British Columbia Government and Service Employees union has reached a tentative agreement with WaterBridge Ferries and Waterbridge Equipment.

The community of Francois Lake will have a more sustainable ferry service according to the BCGEU.

The agreement features wage parity with BC Ferries within the three-year term and training commitment from the employer.

Stephanie Smith, BCGEU President said from the beginning members of the union were focused on reaching an agreement.

“Our members were focused on getting a collective agreement that meant there would be long-term sustainability for the ferry services, would address issues of recruitment and retention and successorship,” she said.

The previous agreement expired on March 31 and bargaining began in May.

The new agreement was reached last week and employers of union will be voting on the agreement this week.

Smith also said if the agreement gets ratified it will come into effect immediately.

“Our members showed very strong solidarity, they stuck together I think they showed the employer they were very serious in addressing these issues,” she said.

Arrow Lake and Adams Lake are also apart of this agreement but the Western Pacific Marine that operates service on Kootenay Lake was refusing the union’s proposals but have since agreed to bargaining. The union is just waiting on setting a date with the employer.