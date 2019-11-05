One man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday (Oct 31).

The collision occurred on Highway 16 near Cocks Rd in Telkwa around 6:30 p.m.

Smithers RCMP located a commercial vehicle in the ditch laying on its side. The 76-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 and when it went off the road it may have flipped over. The highway was closed for some time as police investigated the collision.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.

Smithers RCMP are being assisted with the investigation by a North District RCMP Traffic analyst.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP.