Burns Lake RCMP have received a report of a needle found in a piece of Halloween Candy,

Police got the call on Nov 2 around 5:15 p.m.

The needle was discovered after the child asked a parent to check the candy.

The trick-or-treater had been to several neighborhoods so, police have no determined where the candy has come from.

This is the only report of potential harmful candy the Burns Lake RCMP have received this year.

Police encourage adults to check their children’s Halloween candy before eating it and to only eat things that are unopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers.