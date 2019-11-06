The Town of Smithers is looking at the possibility of a byelection.

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach officially resigned on Sunday (Nov.3) after winning the MP seat for the Skeena- Bulkley Valley.

The Town has submitted a grant application for the Library-Art Gallery project, which could determine if there will be assent voting (referendum).

According to a press release, hosting the different processes separately could an approximate $30,000 each.

The Town has decided to hold off on the by-election until the announcement of the grant has been received.

If the grant application is successful it will trigger assent voting for the Library-Art Gallery borrowing.

The grant announcement is expected to take place early next year.