One woman was arrested on Tuesday in Houston after interfering with the Coastal GasLink project.

Police were performing routine patrols in the area of Morice River Forest Service when a work vehicle was being prevented from traveling the road by three protestors.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said police asked the protesters to allow the vehicle to work.

“Despite these requests, one adult woman directing the action refused to comply and was arrested for breaching the BC Supreme Court-ordered injunction against persons interfering with the Coastal GasLink project,” she said.

The 29-year-old woman was processed at the Houston RCMP detachment but was then transported to Smithers RCMP.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

CGL has since been in contact with RCMP, after a review of the incident, they advised that they had inadvertently not followed an agreement that they had made with the protestor regarding access. The RCMP exercised discretion and released the protestor immediately with the understanding that the matter would be resolved between the parties. No charges have been laid.

Saunderson also said the RCMP is an impartial party in ongoing protests.

“Demonstrators have a right to lawful, peaceful and safe protest and companies have a right to complete their work. The RCMP is working hard to ensure that these rights are protected for everyone,” she said.