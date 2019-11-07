The winning Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday night's draw was bought in the Stikine Region (supplied by: pixabay)

The winner of the $20- million Lotto Max ticket will be in Kamloops on Friday (Nov 8).

The Telkwa resident bought the ticket last month where all seven numbers were matched.

The draw was on October 29.

The event will be at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation Head Office in Kamloops at 10:30 a.m.

The cheque presentation will also be live-streamed on the BCLC Facebook Page.

The name and the location of the winner of the ticket has not been released.