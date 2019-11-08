The District of Houston is under a boil water notice (supplied by: pixabay)

The District of Houston is still under a Boil Water Notice.

It announced today it received the first of two test results on Friday (Nov8).

“The first result is within parameters for water quality standards, and is a positive development,” according to the press release.

The second set of test results is expected to be received on Saturday (Nov9) and it will be used to inform the Medical Health Officer’s decision to either make changes or cancel the notice.

The district is also continuing to use preventative measures with Northern Health to reduce the risk of a future occurrence.

Residents are being told to continue to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and to let it cool before using it.

Residents may also use bottled water or water sourced from a U-fill station with appropriate equipment as an alternative.