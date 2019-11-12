RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

One man is dead following a shooting on Sunday (Nov 10) in Houston.

Police were called to the Cataline Court area around 4:30 p.m.

When RCMP arrived they located the man who died on the scene where they confirmed a homicide occurred

Houston RCMP called for assistance from the North District Major Crime Unit.

E- Division Major Crime Section is now conducting the investigation.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

With files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com