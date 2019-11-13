Community members gathered in Smithers for the Remembrance Day ceremony (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Community members gathered in the snow to commemorate veterans at the cenotaph in Smithers on Monday (Nov11).

Local businesses and political figures laid wreaths to remember soldiers who died and soldiers who are still in the war.

After the moment of silence Rev. Captain (Ret), Douglas Campell thanked the community for attending the ceremony and remembering everyone who fought during the war.

“To reflect on the anguish of families who endured forced separation and the greater grief of those separations made permanent,” he said.

Rev.Captain Campbell also said the Canadian legacy has taken a beating.

“Out of the twisted and reverted understanding of the freedom of speech and expression hate crimes are on the rise, houses of worship have been defaced,” he said.

Services for remembrance day were also held in other local communities like Telkwa, Hazelton and Houston.

Political figures were also in attendance at different ceremonies across the region. Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP-elect Taylor Bachrach was at the remembrance day ceremony in Kitimat and MLA Doug Donaldson attended the ceremony at the Skeena River in Hazelton.

This year’s ceremony follows the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle D-Day that passed in June.