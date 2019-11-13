Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal vehicle incident that happened in Fraser Lake yesterday (Tuesday).

Around 8:00 a.m. RCMP received a report of a body on the road behind the local shopping mall, where they found a 66-year old man dead.

RCMP said evidence suggested that the man was struck by a commercial vehicle and investigations led police to identify that vehicle.

Police can confirm that alcohol was not involved. The vehicle has been seized for forensic examination and the driver, owner/operator is cooperating with authorities.

The RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of the shopping mall and along Endako Ave between 7:30 to 8:00 AM and may have dashcam footage.