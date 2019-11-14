Laureen Fabian has been missing since Oct 28 (supplied by: RCMP)

Police are continuing to search for a missing Houston Woman.

Laureen Fabian has been missing for about 3 weeks.

She was last seen at the Buck Flats Road area around 12:30 p.m. on Oct 28 when she went on a hike.

According to police, the investigation is a priority and is active and ongoing.

Houston RCMP is encouraging anyone who has not spoken with police to do so at 250- 845-2204 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.