RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

Police have now arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Houston last weekend.

William Griffin was located and arrested in Terrace on Friday.

Griffin has now been charged with second-degree murder of Houston resident, 23-year-old Elijah Dumont.

Dumont was shot and killed in the Catalina Court area.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. on Nov 10 where they located Dumont and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The two men were known to each other and police say this is an isolated incident.

Griffin remains in custody and will appear in Smithers court on Tuesday (Nov19).

E Division RCMP Major Crime Section is still investigating the incident.