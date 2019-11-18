The Town of Smithers hit record high temperatures on Sunday (Nov.17).

According to Environment Canada, the province had a pineapple express move through over the weekend causing heavy rain and warm tropical air.

Bobby Sekhon, Environment Canada Meteorologist said most of the province hit record high temperatures.

“Smithers set a new daily maximum temperature record on November 17 at 11.7 degrees, the old record was 7.8 degrees from 1949 and records have been kept since 1938,” he said.

Sekhon also said temperatures are expected to go back to normal for this time of year.

“The average high for this time of year is about 0 degrees so, we’re hanging a little bit above average but within the normal range so, we won’t see temperatures as high as we saw yesterday however we are continuing to be right around the zero mark,” he said.

Today will be mainly cloudy with a chance for some showers with a high of 4 degrees.