The start of the holiday season begins in Houston tomorrow at Plaid Friday and Christmas Light Up.

Residents are encouraged to wear plaid while they start their holiday shopping as local businesses will be open late.

Maureen Czifusz, Houston Chamber Manager said the chamber is also hosting a photo “selfie” contest as part of Plaid Friday.

“The chamber is also hosting a photo contest that’s posted on our facebook page,” she said.

People willing to participate in the contest can take a photo with a same-day receipt from any store in Houston and email it to the chamber or the “Love Houston BC” Facebook page.

The chamber is also hosting it’s annual Christmas Light Up at Steelhead Park. The event will start at 7 p.m. at the Houston Chamber building.

The Town of Smithers will also be hosting it’s Plaid Friday on Nov 29 as well as Christmas In The Valley.