Positive Living North in Smithers is hosting its first winter clothing drive.

Earlier this month the campaign began where community members could bring in winter clothing for the less fortunate.

Positive Living North has been collecting jackets, hats, boots, and mitts.

Sarah Payne, Positive Living North on-site manager said the idea for the drive was a suggestion from someone in one of the peer groups.

“It was brought up by the peer group that they were interested in possibly be able to give back to the community and how we could do that,” she said.

Winter Clothing was being accepted until Monday (Nov 25) at noon.

Payne also said the campaign has been successful.

“I’m overwhelmed with our donations I’m hoping we have lots of people who come and pick up because we have so many clothes,” she said.

Residents can pick up the clothing on Tuesday (Nov 26) from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Positive Living North at 3862G Broadway Ave.