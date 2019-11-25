Former Burns Lake Mayor, Luke Strimbold is expected to appear in court on Tuesday (Nov 26) for a sentencing hearing.

Strimbold’s hearing has been postponed twice.

He was originally supposed to appear in court in September which, got pushed due to court scheduling conflicts. He was also supposed to appear in court on Monday (Nov 25).

Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault in May.

He was originally charged with 29 offenses, including sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

15 of the offenses occurred when Strimbold was mayor.

After pleading guilty to the charges he was not remanded.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m.