The District of Houston is warning people of individuals posing as District employees.

A member of the public notified the district of individuals offering to clean up properties for a fee.

Houston Chief Administrative Officer, Gerald Pinchbeck explained where the individuals were targeting.

“An adult and two children going around the Hagman Crescent neighborhood representing themselves as employees of the District of Houston and offering a yard clean up services,” he said.

The individuals were asked for a District of Houston ID badge but they could not provide one.

According to Pinchbeck, the individuals have been going door to door.

Pinchbeck also said the District of Houston does not provide yard work as a service.

“Our landscaping services are strictly for public right of ways, so boulevards along roads, parks, street trees but not on private property,” he said.

The district is encouraging anyone who has come across the individuals to contact Houston RCMP and if you’re not sure of the service being offered to ask for a badge or call the District of Houston office.