A rally was held by CN Rail employees Friday in PG at the intersection of Highways 16 and 97. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

The one week strike between CN Rail and the Teamsters Union is over.

A tentative deal between both sides was reached this morning (Tuesday).

Division 105 local chairperson for the Conductors, Trainspersons and Yardpersons Jeremy Butterfield believes Friday’s rally in Prince George along with the others across Canada played a role in getting a new deal.

“Because it is on such a national level I know that the rally did some good to embolden our membership and also the support that we got really helped our workers in Prince George.”

While Butterfield doesn’t have a lot to go off of at the moment, he believes the deal will be an improvement for everyone involved.

“We don’t have a lot of details on it, all we know is that the negotiating committee has our best interests at heart and I have to imagine it’s something good.”

“We really came together and not just our union, the CTY’s all over the country but the other unions too, the organized labour groups came together and they really showed their support for our cause.”

Workers will be back on the job tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at 6:00.

The employees had been without a contract since July and walked off the job last week.