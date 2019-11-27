Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has been appointed as a Critic for Infrastructure and Communities.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement on Wednesday (Nov 27) while speaking at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Bachrach said he was honored to be chosen for the role.

“I’m looking forward to working with all levels of government to ensure communities have what they need to thrive, and that Canada tackles the climate crisis, provides affordable housing, and creates opportunities through smart infrastructure investments,” he said in a press release.

Bachrach was elected as MP during the 2019 Federal election after serving as the Smithers mayor for 8 years.

Singh is expected to announce the rest of his Shadow Cabinet on Thursday (Nov 28).