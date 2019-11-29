Smithers Festival of Trees in Glacier Toyota Friday (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Festival of Trees kicked off on Friday (Nov 29) at Glacier Toyota in Smithers.

Local businesses have come together to decorate a tree and submit prizes to be up for auction.

Residents can bid on their favorite tree and prizes to potentially take home.

Proceeds from the week-long event will go towards the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre and the Bulkley Valley Salvation army.

The event runs until Dec 7.