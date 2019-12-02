Santa's Breakfast raised around $700 for the Salvation Army Sunday Morning (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The 20th annual Santa’s Breakfast was held at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge on Sunday (Dec 1).

Residents were served eggs, pancakes, sausages, and bacon for non- perishable food items for the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army.

According to Bulkley Valley Salvation Army Director, Adam Marshall around 1000 people attended the event and the army raised around $700 and 400 to 600 pounds of food from breakfast alone.

Marshall said the proceeds from Santa’s Breakfast will be going towards the Salvation Army’s ongoing food services programs and the family services programs.

“We actually will use it for the continuation or the enhancement of our food band so we can accept more people who are asking to be assisted with, we are also trying to accommodate with the RCMP and other groups,” he said.

This is Marshall’s first year running the Santa’s Breakfast since taking the Salvation Army Director position in August.

Marshall said the experience of the breakfast was heartwarming.

“In a community of 6,000 and to see around 1,000 people or more come together and help out and help out us is super heartwarming and gives me hope that we’re not alone in this fight and that we do have the community’s support,” he said.

The food for Santa’s Breakfast was provided by the Bulkley Valley Wholesale.

The Salvation Army is also hosting Cram the Cruiser in Houston and Stuff the Truck in Smithers.

It continues to look for volunteers for the Kettle Drive as well.