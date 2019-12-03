William Griffin made his second appearance via video call in Smithers court Tuesday morning in relation to the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old Houston man.

Griffin has been charged with second- degree murder of Elijah Dumont who was shot and killed last month.

He originally appeared in court on Nov 19 but it was adjourned to allow Griffin to seek legal counsel.

Griffin is still expected to have no contact with a list of individuals who cannot be named due to a publication ban.

He is expected to appear in Smithers court again on Jan 8.