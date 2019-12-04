Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has been sentenced.

In Smithers court today (Wednesday), Strimbold was given two years less a day in a provincial prison along with two years of probation, recommending it be served in Ford Mountain Correctional Centre in Chilliwack.

Madam Justice Brown delivered her decision via video conference.

Strimbold also cannot have contact indirectly or directly with any of the victims, to continue to seek counseling and is not allowed to be alone with anyone between the ages of 12 – 17.

The former Mayor also must not obtain employment or volunteer where he would be in a position of trust or authority of anyone between the age of 12-17 years.

He must also submit DNA, cannot carry any firearms and be registered on the Sex Offenders Registry.

Brown said she is not convinced Strimbold used alcohol to lure his victims.

She also said it had the same effect because he was in a position of trust and authority.

Brown said she was persuaded that at the time of the offenses Strimbold was immature and ignorant but emphasized that it’s not an excuse.

During last week’s sentencing hearing, the Crown asked for a four-to-six year sentence while the defense lobbied for 18-months with probation.

In May, Strimbold pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

All the victims were under 16 years of age.

Strimbold was elected in 2011 at age 21, which made him the youngest mayor in BC history at that time.