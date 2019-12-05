a basket full of food for the holidays (supplied by: pixabay)

The 36th annual Christmas Hampers program has begun.

The program provides food, toys, and books for families in Witset, Smithers, and Telkwa who cannot afford a Christmas meal.

Each of the items in the hamper is non-perishable and the hamper program tries to meet dietary needs as well as supply food for dogs and cats.

The program is looking for donations to help with the hampers.

John Howard, Christmas Hamper coordinator explained how people can support the program.

“Cash donations are super important to us as it allows us to fill in the needs where we’re short, another way is to provide non-perishable food items and we have a list of things that we put into a hamper,” he said.

Howard also said the program has been successful.

“The community of Smithers is just outstanding in providing donations and supporting this program, it’s really an honor to participate in it and to see all the goodwill that comes from this community. It’s really outstanding,” he said.

The Hampers will be delivered in Witset on Dec 18 and in Smithers and Telkwa on Dec 21.

To apply for a hamper go to the Smithers Community Service Office on Railway Ave or the Band Office in Witset and submit an application by Dec 13.