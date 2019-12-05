Mandatory flu vaccinations for health care workers are no longer required following an agreement with the BC Nurses Union and the Health Employers Association of BC.

The new policy puts an end to the vaccinate or mask policy that was implemented in 2012.

BCNU president, Christine Sorensen told MyPGNow.com nurses often struggled with that policy.

“Unfortunately, many nurses were unable to be vaccinated for whatever reason and were forced to wear a mask at all times when providing patient care. That really affected care, particularly with people who had mental health issues, dementia, or hearing impairments.”

“The nurses struggled with their opportunity to provide patient care and then if they weren’t wearing a mask, they were often penalized by the employer and it became a punitive process, rather than encourage nurses to get vaccinated, they were being penalized for failing to be vaccinated.”

Under the new policy, the nurses will evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine and make the best choice for them and the patient.

Sorensen adds while she’s in favour of getting vaccinated, the choice should be up to the nurses and patients themselves.

“I do strongly believe in the flu vaccination but I also believe in an informed population so I encourage people to understand the information around the flu vaccine along with the pros and cons so that they can make the right decision for them based on their knowledge of their body and medical history.”

Personal protective equipment like gowns, gloves, and masks will also be used in appropriate situations with patients.

In 2015, the BCNU filed an Industry Wide Application Dispute (IWAD) after health authorities refused to revoke their mandatory “vaccinate or mask” policy.