Hudson Bay Mountain’s opening date has been postponed again.

It was supposed to open on Friday (Dec 6) but got pushed because there was not enough snow on the mountain.

According to Hudson Bay Mountain, there is not enough snow at the base of the mountain the lifts cannot run safely.

Janet Doyle, Hudson Bay Mountain Marketing and Event Specialist said they are hoping to have the hill open as soon as possible.

“It’s really day-by-day. The forecast has been changing every two hours or so so we’ve just been just trying as best we can to update everybody and get ourselves prepared for the opening but at this point, we need a lot more snow at the base area,” she said.

According to Doyle the mountain needs between 50-60cm of snow to operate safely.

She also said postponing the mountain opening has happened once before but in B.C resorts being postponed is normal.

“The one thing that causes the biggest issue was that we did have lots of snow up there but then we had a warm front that came in and melted it at the base area so, if that hasn’t happened we would be running no problem,” Doyle said.

Hudson Bay Mountain does not have a specific date on when the mountain will open and are encouraging residents to check their Facebook page for updates.