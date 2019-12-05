Terrace RCMP is looking for a missing man from Kispiox (supplied by RCMP)

Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Kispiox man known to visit Terrace frequently.

Damien Shanoss is wanted on a warrant on failure to appear in court relating to driving prohibitions, suspension, and failing to comply with probation.

Shanoss is described as 6ft in height, 170 pounds, slender build, dark hair, brown eyes, 29 years old and First Nations.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.