So far over 1100 people have signed a petition asking the BC Attorney General, David Eby to appeal Luke Strimbold’s sentence.

Earlier this week, the former Burns Lake Mayor was sentenced to two years less a day in a provincial prison with two years probation.

The petition was started by Glenn LaLiberte on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Laliberte said on the petition that the victims deserve better.

“Strimbold’s victims will live with this traumatic event for the rest of their lives. What is the message our justice system is sending to others that harm innocent children?” he said.

According to Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel for the BC Prosecution Service they are looking into the sentencing.

“The Special Prosecutor will be carefully reviewing the sentencing reasons, in this case, to determine what steps will be taken following this ruling. There will be no comment on the decision, the facts of the case or the review process while this is underway,” he said.

The Crown originally argued for Strimbold to serve a 4 to 6-year sentence while the defense recommended 18 months.

Strimbold pleaded guilty in May to 2 counts of sexual assault, one count each for invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for boys under the age of 16.