Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Lakes District.

15 to 25cm of snow is expected in the region.

Bobby Sekhon, Environment Canada Meteorologist said there is a frontal system moving through the area causing the snowfall.

“The heaviest snow will fall kind of south of the highway so, about 10cm possible in southern sections none the less we’ll see things clear up on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

Sekhon also explained what the criteria is for Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning.

“When 10cm or more is expected to fall in a 12 hour period or less so, we’re mainly warning I guess in this case for southern sections tonight,” he said.

Environment Canada is encouraging drivers to adjust their driving because visibility may be reduced at times.