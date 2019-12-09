The Village of Telkwa is under a boil water notice (supplied by: pixabay)

The Village of Telkwa announced on Sunday (Dec 7) a Boil Water Advisory is in effect after a water main break.

The break occurred around the Coalmine Road area which has caused a decrease in stored water in the Morris Reservoir causing the advisory.

Debbie Joujan, Village of Telkwa Chief Administrative Officer said the repair of the water main break is complete and the reservoir is refilling.

“All of the customers should be online again now and have full water service. Bacterial testing is ongoing and the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice,” she said.

Residents are being advised to bring any water that is being ingested to bring to a rolling boil for one minute and then to let it cool.

Joujan also said the Village has to wait until they get cleared from Northern Heath it can raise the advisory.

“We’ve contacted them [Northern Health] and we will send in our testing to them and once it’s cleared from them we will lift the advisory,” she said.

The Village of Telkwa has postponed the leak repairs near Highway 16 and Midway Service Station due to the water main break.