Residents gave their support for the Northern Society of Domestic Peace’s proposed Transitional Housing at Tuesday Night’s Smithers council meeting.

The housing would include 12 furnished second-stage housing units with a shared courtyard and counseling services for women and children.

Lydia Howard, Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Housing Advisor told the council that this project is a way women can have choices.

“Providing any choices, 12 units,20 units, whatever anyone can provide is more choices for women and children and so, that’s something I’m really grateful for and I know many people in this room feel the same,” she said.

Council did approve of the housing and the By-Laws surrounding it.

Councilor Thomas said that she appreciates all the work Northern Society for Domestic Peace has done for the community.

“I just want to properly recognize NSDP for this, I mean these organizations are key to bringing BC housing grants to our community and there are communities that don’t have organizations like this so, my gratitude,” she said.

The idea for the transitional housing project was presented at the Nov 12 council meeting.