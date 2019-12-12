Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach will be hosting three meet and greets this weekend in Smithers, Terrace, and Prince Rupert.

On Saturday, Bachrach will be in Smithers at Safeway from 11 a.m until 1 p.m serving free hot chocolate.

He made the announcement of the meet and greet during a teleconference last week.

Bachrach said he wanted to do something different for the Christmas outreach.

“Instead of inviting people to our constituency offices we wanted to go out into the community and meet people where they’re at in the Christmas season so, we’re going to be hosting some seasonal meet and greets in a number of communities,” he said.

Bachrach also said this is a chance to get out into the community.

“This will be a chance for people to chat with me about how it’s going in Ottawa and express any issues or concerns that they’re thinking about and also just a chance to exchange Christmas greetings and enjoy each others company,” he said.

He will also be in Terrace at the Skeena Mall on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Prince Rupert at the Safeway from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.