Smithers Festival of Trees in Glacier Toyota (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Glacier Toyota’s Festival of Trees in Smithers broke its previous record of money raised for local charities.

The event raised $52,932.95 beating last year’s $33,153.25.

According to Glacier Toyota, the highest bidding trees in the showroom went for around the $2000 dollar mark.

Scott Olesiuk, Glacier Toyota General Manager said Smithers is such a giving community.

“We’re very blessed on such a giving community this time of year there are so many needs in our area and it’s fantastic to see the community come out and support this event once again,” he said.

The proceeds from the event will be going towards the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army and the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre.

Kerri Bassett, Executive Director for the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre explained what the proceeds are going towards.

“Towards specialized equipment, developmental resources so toys and books for children and families in the communities we serve we also designate these funds to our playgroups in our communities and we also offer bike camps,” she said.

According to Bassett Festival of Trees surpassed its goal of $50,000.

The event ran from Nov 29 until Dec 7.